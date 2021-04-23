Mr. William “Bubba” Landrum, 82, of LaFayette, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his residence.

Bubba was born in Camp Hill, Alabama April 7, 1939, to the late Alvie Landrum and the late Adell Smith Landrum,

He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette and retired from the Scott Langley Pulpwood Company after 35 years of service. He was also a member of the Woodmen Of The World.

Graveside services were held Friday April 23, 2021, at noon (CT) 1 p.m. (ET) at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett, with the Rev. Robert Rhodes and the Rev. Robb Nelson officiating.

The family received friends Friday at 11 a.m. (CT) noon (ET) at Resthaven Chapel prior to the graveside service.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jo Landrum of LaFayette; three children, Jeff (Felicia) Landrum, Steve (Laura) Landrum and Sherry (Rev. Robert) Rhodes,; seven grandchildren, Michael (Jenna), Michelle, Nichole (Wesley), JoAnn, Beth, Mandy (Jamie), and Katie; 11 great-grandchildren, Mason, Bowen, Paisley, Madeline, Harper, Sofie, Clairborne, Cadence, Isaac, Ashton and Charlie; two sisters, Jean Henderson, of Dadeville and Joyce Tally, of Tallassee.

Pallbearers will be Steve Smith, Michael Landrum, Wesley Warren, Jamie Newton, Charlie Hamilton, Jeremy Davis.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

