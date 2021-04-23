Mrs. Cathy Moncus McCard, age 68, of Valley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home in Valley. She was born on July 9, 1952, in Roanoke to the late James Ray and Myrtle Lee Moncus.

Mrs. McCard is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raymond “Ray” McCard; daughter, Jamie McCard Bernal, of Valley; granddaughter, Karter Grace Bernal, of Valley; son-in-law, Cesar Bernal, of Valley; sister, Jo (Ray) Fuller, of Lanett; brother, Jeffrey (Kathy) Moncus, of Lanett; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Moncus; sister-in law, Judy Moncus; and nephew, Jason Fuller.

Mrs. McCard was a 1970 graduate of Valley High School. She attended Opelika State Technical College. She was employed by West Point Pepperell in Human Resources for 34 years. Mrs. McCard enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Karter Grace, to whom she was lovingly known as “Nonna.” She was a big University of Alabama football fan.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Rusty Letson will officiate. The family received friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Flowers will be kindly accepted or the family suggests that memorials be made to the Chattahoochee Hospice Program in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

