April 25, 2021

Mrs. Dwinderling Finley Higgins

By Staff Reports

Published 5:07 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

Mrs. Dwinderling Finley Higgins, 63, of Camp Hill, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. Quinderus D. Jones officiating.

Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Higgins is survived by her devoted three sons, Jamerick Higgins, New York City, Jeris Higgins and Justin Higgins, both of Atlanta; a goddaughter, Deborah Hamilton, Wedowee; her mother, Adella Finley, LaFayette; three sisters, Phyllis Burton, Dadeville, Wynetta (Tommie) Holley and Truly Finley, both of LaFayette; six brothers, Precator (Carolyn ) Finley, Baltimore, Atony (Yvonne) Finley and Michael (Sonya) Finley, both of Andalusia, Romeo Finley and Olasta (Gwen) Finley, both of LaFayette and Urelles (Isie) Finley, Phenix City; three grandchildren; two god grandchildren; six aunts, two uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

