Mrs. Glenda Dale Smith Shaw, age 77, of Lanett, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at home. She was born on March 26, 1944, in Langdale.

Mrs. Shaw is survived by her son, Mac (Kim) Shaw; daughters, Denise Shaw (Kevin) Bibb and Christie Shaw (David) Payne; brother, Danny (Susan) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa) Payne, Erica Sweatt, Erin (Brandon) Haynes, Brennon Shaw, Anna (Isael Becerra) Hammett, Noah Hammett, and Carson Shaw; great-grandchildren, Gage Becerra, Emery Haynes, Ezra Haynes, Riley Shaw, and Abel Payne; granddaughter-in-law, Megan Payne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Shaw and her grandson, Trey Payne.

Mrs. Shaw enjoyed flower gardening, scrapbooking, sewing, and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family and especially enjoyed being a grandmother.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. The Rev. T. J. Stone will officiate. The family received friends Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Chattahoochee Hospice, 6 Medical Park North, Valley, Alabama 36854 in her memory.

Please visit Mrs. Shaw’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Shaw, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

