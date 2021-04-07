Mrs. Martha Anne Dingler, age 76, of LaFayette, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born on October 27, 1944, in Atlanta.

Mrs. Dingler is survived by her children, Scotty (Dorothy) Smith, of LaFayette, Sabrena (Greg) Elmore, of Alabaster, Mark (Amanda) Dingler, of Valley, Candice Dingler, of Alabama and Jody (Kellie) Dingler, of Hogansville, Georgia; brother, Marvin (Frances) Banks, of Fayette County, Georgia; sister, Dorothy Laney, of Cook County, Georgia; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Yvonne Ivey, Louise Cox, Vickie, Steve Timmons, John, Jay and Clint.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Allen Dingler; son, John Keith Smith; grandson, B. J. Smith; brother, Marshall Banks.

Mrs. Dingler was a member of Lanett Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed reading. She never met a stranger. She loved her Lord and all her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Kenneth Wyatt will officiate.

The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org or to Kindred Hospice, www.curohealthservices.com/donate in her memory.

Please visit Mrs. Dingler’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Dingler, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

