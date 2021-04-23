Tallulah Jeanette Goodwin passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia. She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Langdale, to Nellie and Lowell Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, W.L. Goodwin and Lamar Goodwin (Ann), and a brother-in-law, Tony Jones.

She is survived by her sister Carolyn Jones, of LaGrange; sister in law, Margaret Goodwin, of Valley; nieces Marla Baldwin (Cary), of Daphne, Melinda Edwards, of Valley, and Karen Griffin, of LaGrange; nephews, W.L. Goodwin, Jr (Dottie), of Auburn, Chuck Goodwin ( Angela), Jeff Goodwin (Jenny), all of Valley, Phil Goodwin(Wendy), of Birmingham, Anthony Jones (Tara), of Auburn; and many great nieces and nephews and their families.

Jeanette was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was a 1961 graduate of Valley High School and Opelika Business School. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her high school friends known as the Rama Jamas. She moved to Atlanta in 1963 and began her career in the insurance sector. Jeanette was a very dedicated employee and won many awards from the companies she worked for. She retired from American Hardware Mutual Insurance in 2004, as a commercial underwriter.

Jeanette fought a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She went through a two year research trial study hoping to contribute in helping to find a cure.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. ET from the graveside on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Fairfax Cemetery in Valley.

Please visit Jeanette’s Memorial Tribute at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Jeanette, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

