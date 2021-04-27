Valley Police Chief Weldon announces retirement

One Cusseta man and one Valley man have been arrested after a major drug bust in Chambers County.

On Wednesday, April 21, the Chambers County Drug Task Force, the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama State Trooper SWAT Team and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 883 RiverRoad in Valley.

Officers seized four handguns, two assault rifles, surveillance equipment, a money counting machine, approximately 22 pounds of marijuana, GHB, drug paraphernalia, two vehicles and $29,170.91 in cash. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be around $60,000.

Dean Andrea Brock, 46, of Cusseta, faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime in Chambers County, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm in Lee County.

Bernard Glaze, 35, of Valley, faces charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a violent felon in Chambers County.

“For years, we’ve been asked ‘why are you always arresting the little fish? Why don’t you get the big fish,” said Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon. “Well in this operation we were able to identify the source of the marijuana and we got a big fish.”

Weldon said Glaze’s residence, 883 River Road, was also a residence where a double homicide occurred on March 8. In that incident, Marcus Cortez Floyd, 43, of Valley, and Marcellous Antonio Floyd, 45, of Eufaula, were killed.

“It’s still under investigation. We don’t know all the details of why it happened or what led to it,” Weldon said of the shooting. “We’re still working on that, but any time you have a residence where you have a lot of sales of illegal narcotics, you’ll have violence and also have gunfighting. We are definitely glad to make these arrests and to seize this property.”

Weldon said the investigation on River Road began back into 2020, when complaints from citizens started. He said it led to a lot of surveillance work.

“By staying with it, it led to us finding the source,” Weldon said. “We think it was a very successful operation.”

Weldon said it was not the largest seizure by the drug task force, which is made up of law enforcement agencies in Chambers County and surrounding counties, but it was one of the largest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

