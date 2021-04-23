Vivian Gayle Carroll, 80, of West Point, passed away at her residence on April 22, 2021. Gayle was born on Febr. 25, 1941, to the late William and Eugena Butler in West Point.

She is survived by son, Joseph Mathis Carroll; daughter, Sandy (Don) Harrison; grandchildren, Brandon Harrison, Aaron (Amber) Harrison, Lauren Carroll O’Berto; and four great-grandchildren.

Gayle was Baptized at First Baptist Church in West Point, Georgia. Gayle graduated West Point High School, and was a life long resident of West Point, Georgia.

The family will greet friends on Saturday April 24, 2021, at Bluffton Funeral Services from 6–8 p.m. EST A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday April 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point.

The Rev. Mark McGee will officiate.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

