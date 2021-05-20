expand
May 24, 2021

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Asim Hicks – Lanett Police Department

By Cody Estremera

Published 8:45 am Monday, May 24, 2021

Asim Hicks, 32, was drawn to a career in law enforcement as a way to help people. After getting promoted seven months ago, Hicks is now a sergeant in the Lanett Police Department and an investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division. 

Overall has been a police officer for six years, all at Lanett. He also serves on the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team.

“My favorite thing about my job is I can actually help people,” Hicks said. “Contrary to what people believe about law enforcement, it is a job that you can get out and do some good and help someone that is in need of help. The position that I am in now, I can help victims of sexual assaults, assaults, homicides, murders, thefts and just people in the community altogether.”

In the past few years, Hicks got the opportunity to work with Homeland Security and the United State’s Marshalls and the FBI. His career aspiration is to one day become a U.S. Marshall. 

“It’s kind of like when you’re in high school, you want to get to college. When you’re in college, you always want to get to the league,” Hicks said. “In law enforcement, our pinnacle of pinnacles is the federal government. I would love to become a United States Marshall.”

Before graduating his degree in criminal justice, Hicks played football at Lamar University and Dean College, where he started as a linebacker. In 2011, Hicks finished with 102 tackles to lead Lamar. 

When he moved to Chambers County, Hicks started volunteering under his family member Lanett Head Coach Clifford Story, coaching linebackers and tight ends for the Panthers.

“When I first moved down here, I started coaching at Lanett High School under head coach Clifford Story. I was the linebackers and tight ends coach,” Hicks said. “I always continue to help out with the program. When I started policing, it was kind of hard to do both because of my hours, but I still do help [when I can].”

Though he isn’t always able to help coach during the week, Hicks is on the sidelines for every football game and attends basketball games, motivating the athletes from the sidelines.

When he isn’t working or at a Lanett sporting event, Hicks can either be found outside hiking, at the gun range or cooking, all of which helps him clear his head and get away from work.

“I like going hiking and being outdoors. Being able to get away from everybody. Being able to gather your thoughts and clearing your mind,” Hicks said. “I go shooting a lot because that helps me clear my headspace. It’s a one-on-one action. I can take my time and hone my craft. 

“I enjoy cooking. If I didn’t play sports and didn’t become a cop, I always said I was going to become a chef. I just love food.”

