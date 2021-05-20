expand
May 24, 2021

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Cierra Horne – Springwood School

By Cody Estremera

Published 10:50 am Monday, May 24, 2021

For the past three years, Cierra Horne, 26, has been working at her alma mater as the international admissions and marketing assistant, bringing in students from more than a dozen countries to Springwood School. 

“My favorite part about the job has been meeting students and families from all around the world, having them come to Springwood and working with them to meet their goals and aspirations and dreams. Just helping them build their foundation and helping them get to their goal in life,” Horne said. “It’s cool to watch them grow. I graduated with a lot of these kids’ older brothers and sisters, so I’ve watched them grow.”

With her job, Horne gets to travel to countries where Springwood is trying to recruit students. Her favorite country so far has been Vietnam.

Whenever she gets into the country, Horne and Director Ann Hixon are meeting families that are potentially interested in attending Springwood. Though they have a packed schedule on their two or three-week trip, they also get to take part in the country’s culture.

“All the students that are on campus are pretty much a direct result of us going to these countries, talking with their families and really showing them what Springwood is all about,” Horne said. “This job, it fell into my lap, and I’ve been so thankful for it. It’s been a fun job. Good experience. I work with international students, so I recruit them, and I just work with incredible students every day.”

Horne has lived in Chambers County her entire life. After graduating from Springwood in 2013, she commuted to Columbus State University, Southern Union and finally Auburn University. Since she has lived her entire life in Chambers County, Horne wants to see the best for the county as it continues to grow and develop. She is an ambassador for the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. 

“I have enjoyed that thoroughly. We do ribbon cuttings and welcome new business and members to Chambers County. We have a lot of growth in this area,” Horne said of her time as an ambassador. 

She is also part of the Chattahoochee Valley Women’s Service Junior League and a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol in LaGrange. 

“Joining all of these groups has been a really cool experience. It has really broadened my horizon,” Horne said. “I didn’t even know Civil Air Patrol existed until a friend said ‘Hey, I’m involved in Civil Air Patrol, you should give it a try.’”

Horne’s career aspirations will be to stay in international relations. She is also working to get her real estate license, which she said would want to pursue someday. She is about to start working to get her private pilot license. 

