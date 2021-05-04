expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

4 injured in early morning accident in Lanett

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Lanett Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gilmer Ave at the Overhead bridge. According to Lanett Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a concrete power pole. “After an extended period of extrication, four patients were transported to out of the area trauma centers with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” Allen said in a statement to the VTN. “Two were flown and two were taken by ambulance.”

Allen would also like to thank East Alabama Fire & EMS, West Point Fire & EMS and Huguley Fire Department for their assistance. There is no further details regarding the condition or identities of the injured.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Charles Edward McLemore, Sr

Mrs. Catherine Truitt

Ms. Constance “Penny” Morga

Ms. Cathy A. Goodman

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: