Body recovered from West Point Lake

A body was found in West Point Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the lake, in an area behind Thomas Drive, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. in regard to a possible deceased person in the water. Deputies and investigators located a severely decomposed body floating in the water in a small cove, according to the press release.

With the assistance of the Troup County Fire Department, the body was recovered and brought to shore. Due to the condition of the body, the sex nor race could be determined at the time of the discovery, according to the press release.

The body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in hopes of identification and if a cause of death can be determined. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also notified regarding this case.

