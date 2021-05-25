expand
May 25, 2021

CCSD annouces new principal at Five Points Elementary

By Staff Reports

Published 6:54 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Chambers County School District announced the hiring of Dr. Stephen Hammock as the system’s new Principal named to lead at Five Points Elementary School during its Tuesday meeting.

The board voted to approve Dr. Hammock’s appointment to fill the posted vacancy for the 2021-22 school year.  Dr. Hammock will transition into his new role on July 1.

The vacancy was created with the recent board-approved transfer of former Five Points Principal, Andrew Leak to the same position at W.F. Burns Middle School.

Hammock joins the Chambers County School District from his present position as Assistant Principal at Northridge Middle School in Tuscaloosa.  Northridge is a large middle school with nearly 850 students in grades 6-8.

Hammock has nine additional years of teaching experience with a special education assignment at Gulf Shores High School in Alabama as well as social studies teaching assignments at both Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia and Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.

“Dr. Hammock has a real passion to educate, motivate and elevate his students to succeed,” Chambers County Superintendent Casey Chambley said. “He will put a big focus on growth and improvement needed with input from staff, students and parents to overcome challenges created by achievement gaps.”

