May 21, 2021

CCSD announces new principals at Valley High School and Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary

By Ed Pugh

Published 5:26 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

At Wednesday’s Chamber County School District meeting, the school board approved the appointment of Montray Thompson to principal at Valley High School.

Thompson moves into the role after serving as director of the system’s Child Nutrition Program and Maintenance program at the Chambers County Board of Education.  Mr. Thompson will succeed Dr. Sherry Ashe who had served as the VHS principal since 2015.

“Montray Thompson’s commitment to making a difference with students was most evident during the interview process where a few of the other candidates were more focused on how the opportunity would benefit them financially,” Chambley said. “We had 51 applicants for the Secondary and Valley High principals posting and Montray Thompson was by far the best one for the job.”

The board also approved the promotion of Tana Cannon to principal at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School. Cannon replaces Jenny Goodwin who announced her retirement effective June 30.

Cannon has currently served as reading coach since 2017 serving students at both LaFayette Lanier Elementary School and Five Points Elementary School.

Prior to that, Cannon served the district as a classroom teacher from 1994 to 2005 with stints at Fairfax Elementary, Eastside Elementary, and LaFayette Lanier Elementary.

 

