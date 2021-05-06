CCSO distributes Vidalia Onions Wednesday

LANETT — Sheriff Sid Lockhart and Major T.J. Wood brought back a trailer load of Vidalia onions on Tuesday, and they’d like for everyone who pre-ordered a bag that they are ready to be picked up. A total of 750 bags of famous sweet Vidalia onions came back in the shipment.

“We got back this time with no problems and are grateful for that,” Sheriff Lockhart said. “There have been years when we blew out a tire on the trailer or the truck. One year we blew out tires on both the trailer and the truck. It was nice to make it back home with no problems. We didn’t even get into any rain.”

The sheriff, Major Wood, Administrative Assistant Macy Whorton and Corrections Officer Rob Hull were distributing the onions Wednesday morning at the Courthouse Annex in Lanett. They gave them out Wednesday evening in LaFayette and took some of them to restaurants in Roanoke. They planned to be at Mitchell Marine in LaGrange Thursday morning for distribution in Troup County.

“We always sell out of them,” Lockhart said. “Sometimes people forget they pre-ordered some onions, and we have to remind them to come and get them. We leave messages on our Facebook page. We appreciate the local media helping us with it too.”

Proceeds from the onion sale will benefit the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will be playing host to its annual rodeo the weekend of May 14 and 15. This year marks the 25th year Chambers County has had one.

“If the Good Lord is willing, and the weather’s good, we expect to have a big turnout this year,” Wood said. “We weren’t able to have it when we normally do last year because of Covid. We did have a scaled-back rodeo later on in the year, but attendance wasn’t what it normally is. I am hoping for some big crowds this year. People have been cooped up for so long and want to get out and do something.”

Proceeds from the rodeo benefit the sheriff’s office.

“It costs at least $2,500 to equip a new deputy with a uniform and the gear that’s needed. We have 28 deputies in all. Some are on patrol or at the jail, some are part-time, some in administration and some in investigation. Chambers County has 586 land miles. It’s our responsibility to cover it.”

In past years, proceeds from the rodeo have enabled the purchase of such items as light bars and radios for the patrol cars, tasers, flashlights, and the gear needed by officers.

Without the rodeo, all this would have to come out of the department’s budget.

“If we get good weather, I think this year’s rodeo is going to be really good,” Wood said.

