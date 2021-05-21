expand
May 21, 2021

Chambers County Library begins pre-registration for summer programs

By Wayne Clark

Published 7:40 am Friday, May 21, 2021

VALLEY — With summer fast approaching, it’s a good idea for local youth to get ready for the Chambers County Library’s summer program. According to Library Director Mary Hamilton, pre-registration is underway for the Sylvia Word McCullough Summer Reading Challenge, which starts on Friday, May 28. Readers of all ages, including adults, are encouraged to participate.

“Signing up for the summer reading program is quick and easy,” Hamilton said. “It can be done from the library’s website at chamberscountylibrary.org or by using the Beanstack Tracker app. When you log the number of pages read, you will receive tickets for prize drawings. The prizes include Kiwi crates, gift cards and other prize packages.”

School-age children who read and log at least 2,000 pages this summer will receive a box of school supplies from Kits for Kidz, a reading medallion and a certificate. Infants and preschoolers will receive an age-appropriate reward also with the medallion and certificate.

“Every year, the Chambers County Library offers a summer reading program for kids to read for fun,” Hamilton said. “It also combats the summer slide. Research has shown that student learning can decline as much as two to three months during the summer. This year it is more important than ever to keep children reading over the summer months.”

In June and July, the library will be hosting several virtual and outdoor programs for kids and families. Special performers will include Lew-E the Clown, magician Tommy Lyons, ventriloquist Marc Griffith, The Science Guys Animal Tales and the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

Virtual field trips include the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, the Callaway Gardens Butterfly Center and the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Outdoor STEM activities will be taking place on Thursdays on the library lawn with Sunny with a Side of Science. Bradshaw Library will be hosting two outdoor movies.

Other online challenges available through Beanstack will include a story and craft challenge, a family fun challenge, a history club and a Juneteenth Challenge.

“Thanks to funding from the Alabama Humanities, the library is also offering a history unboxed program for ages 8 to 16,” Hamilton said. “Registration for this program will begin in June. Participants will receive a box with activities and items relating to World War II. Kids who complete the activity workbook will receive a certificate and a t-shirt from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.”

For more information about the Chambers County Library summer programs, please visit chamberscountylibrary.org, call (334) 768-2161 or email askus@chamberscountylibrary.org.

