May 12, 2021

Lanett Police investigating Tuesday shooting

By Staff Reports

Published 9:19 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

On May 11, 2021, at approximately 9:33 p.m. officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of South Gilmer Ave in reference to a gunshot victim. The victim was transported from the scene by Lanett EMS to a regional medical facility.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP

