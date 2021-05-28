Mrs. Catherine Truitt, 76, of Opelika, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Public visitation was held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11 a.m. CST at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery in Opelika. The Rev. Rodney Jones, Pastor and Rev. Charlie B. Bryant officiating.

Her memories are cherished by her six children, Carolyn (Robert) Parham, of Huntsville, Barbara Buckhanon, Opelika, Dorothy Truitt, Valley, Phyllis (Samuel) Bryant, Opelika, Robert (Erika) Truitt, Calera and Sharlotte Truitt, Opelika; 11 grandchildren, Ramiya “Muckberry” (Yavine) Truitt Brewer, Las Vegas, Rickey Buckhanon Jr., Opelika, Shedrick Parham, Huntsville, Robert Buckhanon Opelika, De’Adra Cochran, Valley, ShaKenna Parham, Huntsville, Stephen Roberts, Auburn, Jared Roberts, Opelika, Dayanna Lockhart, Opelika, De’Jon Avery and De’Azia Avery, Opelika; seven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Olivia, Anya, Yuri, and Yavi Brewer, Zyion Buckhanon; one brother, Willie (Peggy) Dozier; one brother-in-law, Dezzie Truitt; and one aunt, Jessie B Gate; a devoted godson, Jeremy White; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

