May 12, 2021

Mrs. Lavongia Johnson Smith

Mrs. Lavongia Johnson Smith, 90, of LaFayette, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Noland Eastern Shore in Daphne.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette, at 1 p.m. (CST) with Prince Leonard Sykes officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church, LaFayette.

Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Smith is survived by her three daughters, Mary Young and Willie M. Smith, both of Warren, Michigan; Shirley (Charles) Smith, Daphne; and a granddaughter that she reared as a daughter, Titanya (Dennis) Longshore, Dayton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of adored nieces, nephews, other caring relatives and special friends.

Vines Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

