Ms. Constance “Penny” Morga

Ms. Constance “Penny” Morgan was born June 18, 1947, in Chambers County, to the union of Mr. John Morgan Sr. and Rachel Cox Morgan. She departed this life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange.

“Penny,” as we called her, accepted Christ at an early age, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Lanett, where she was clothed with strength, dignity, and laughter without fear of the future. She later united with Faith Mission Church now Eagles Nest Cathedral Church West Point.

She received her formal education in the Lanett Public School, where she was a member of the Lanier High Class of 1965. Constance was a dedicated caregiver to Mrs. Lottie Stiggers, her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Penny was soft spoken with a heart of gold. She was faithful, loyal, and steadfast. She loved her family. Most of all she loved God. Penny was also known to many as “Gran-Gran”, who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Morgan Sr and Racheal Cox Morgan; two brothers, Walter Lee Morgan and John Morgan, Jr. and a sister, Rosie Morgan.

She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted daughter, whom she loved dearly, Carla (Alvin) Jackson, Lanett; one nephew, whom she raised as her son, Justin Morgan, West Point; three grandchildren, Ariah Jackson, Ahmad (Keisha) Jackson, Ambria Jackson, all of Lanett; two great-grandchildren, Ace Jackson and Averson Jackson Lanett; three sisters, Linda Morgan, her caregiver, Nadine Morgan, and Michelle Morgan, all of West Point; three brothers, David (Alice) Morgan, West Point, Sammie Morgan, Gary (Carolyn) Morgan Sr., both of Lanett; four bonus children, Stanley (Romi) Lovelace, Kawasaki, Japan, Corinthian (Tony) Tate, Daphne, Veleria (Joseph) Floyd, Tampa, Florida and Marshonntri (DeRyan) Austin, Atlanta; her special friends and prayer partners; 10 bonus grandchildren, a host of special nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at noon, EST on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Marseilles Cemetery with Apostle Melvin Cartwright serving as the Eulogist, Min. Jeffery Jackson, Pastor Eddie Reece and the Rev. Larry Williams assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W Lee Mortuary of West Point is entrusted with arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

