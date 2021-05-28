Ms. Kimberly Denise Burton
Ms. Kimberly Denise Burton, 34, of LaFayette, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at New Mt. Sellers Old Cemetery in LaFayette at 1 p.m. CST.
Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).
Ms. Burton is survived by her husband, Casey Fannin, LaGrange; one daughter, Mary E. Fannin; and one son, William S. Fannin, both of LaFayette; two brothers, Shone (Denise) Burton, Lanett and Derrick Ross, Ozark; a devoted Care Giver and friend, Jennifer Swanson, Five Points and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.