May 23, 2021

Nine local players selected for AISA All-Star game

By Cody Estremera

Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

Chambers County was well-represented on the AISA All-Star junior and senior teams, as nine total players were selected.

Chambers Academy had seven total players selected, three baseball and four softball players, while two Springwood players, one baseball and one softball player, were selected to play in the AISA All-Star games. The baseball game will be on June 7 in Montgomery at Patterson Field, while the softball game will be on June 8 at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Bailey Allen, Mattie Reese and Chloe Mitcham were the juniors selected to play from Chambers Academy, while Bailey Morrison from Springwood was selected.

Allen was the Rebels’ leadoff hitter for most of the season and best defensive player from her spot at shortstop. She finished the season hitting .387 with a team-high 43 hits. She knocked in 15 runs, hit a pair of home runs and stole a team-high 18 bases.

Reese caught fire in the second half of the season, helping the Rebels get to the state semifinal game. In 35 games, she hit .292 with 13 RBIs. She also hit her first career home run this year.

Mitcham was a stellar two-way player for the Rebels this season. The junior hit .348 with a .422 on-base percentage. She knocked in 20 RBIs with a pair of home runs. In the circle, she threw 140 ⅓ innings finishing the season with a 1.69 ERA and 153 strikeouts.

Morrison starred for the Wildcats in what was a tough year. The junior hit .481 knocking in eight RBIs in 39 at-bats.

Chambers Academy’s Megan Ware will play in the senior game. Ware started almost every game for the Rebels at catcher. She hit .350 in 103 at-bats and finished with a team-high 39 RBIs.

Springwood junior Ethan Plank was the lone baseball player selected from the Wildcats 2021 team. Plank hit .429 with a .549 on-base percentage. He finished with 18 hits and 13 RBIs and three home runs in just 18 games this season.

Chambers Academy senior Jacob Oliver finished with one of the best seasons in Rebels’ history in 2021. The senior hit .489 with a .581 on-base percentage. He hit five home runs this season and broke a school record with 57 RBIs.

Chambers junior Jordan Benbrook finished the season with a .392 average and swiped 10 bases this season while knocking in 17 runs.

Chambers junior pitcher Corbin Piper finished the season with seven wins on the mound this season.

