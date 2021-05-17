Officer involved shooting in Dadeville

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY – Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, involving deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division. The incident occurred at approximately 1:01 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in Dadeville. As a result of the incident, the suspect involved was injured and transported to a nearby hospital, however, no officers were injured.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tallapoosa County

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

