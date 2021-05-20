expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Revenue Commissioner Beth Abney speaks to Valley Lions

By Wayne Clark

Published 8:28 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

VALLEY — Chambers County Revenue Commissioner Beth Abney was the guest speaker at the Monday meeting of the Valley Lions Club, held inside the community room at Sylvia Word Manor. She’s been the county’s revenue commissioner for the past two years and has been with the office for 23 years, most of that time as a personal property appraiser. She was appointed to the office on March 1, 2019, and elected to a full term in 2020. She succeeded Wendy Williams. who retired after a number of years as revenue commissioner.

In her first two years in office, Abney has done something remarkable as the state found zero errors in her final report. Even in the best of circumstances, there are some very minor errors, leaving the office a few pennies short of perfection.

Abney said it had been very humbling for her to have been elected by a large margin in a contested race. She carried every precinct.

“We are right now finishing up the 2021 tax year,” she said. “The past two years we have collected over $16 million in net taxes. We expect to be in that same range this year. We have deadlines to meet in having certain things done. We will soon be sending out the Board of Equalization notices.”

The notices will be going to those property owners whose land has seen an increase in value of at least $500 an acre.

“If you disagree with the new value, you can appeal it to the Board of Equalization,” Abney said. “They meet once a year in July.”

Abney said that she’s glad to talk to people who want to know about homestead exemption.

Under Alabama law, a homestead exemption is defined as a single-family, owner-occupied dwelling and up to 160 acres of land that adjoins it. For anyone under the age of 65, it applies to property that’s assessed at no more than $4,000 in value. For those who are 65 and older, there’s no maximum amount for the assessment as long as the property is not more than 160 acres. Those who are blind or have some kind of permanent and total disability are also eligible for homestead exemption.

“I want to make sure you have this exemption if you are entitled to it,” Abney said.

The Code of Alabama is somewhat vague when it comes to tax sales.

“It says that these sales should take place at the courthouse door,” Abney said. “That can be hard to do if the weather is bad outside. The traffic on 431 can be a problem for us if we try to do it outside.”

Abney said that Jefferson County was sued one year because a tax sale did not take place on the courthouse steps.

The amount of tax revenue has a way of increasing every year. New homes are built and there are new businesses every year which increases the local tax that’s collected.

This year, for example, Chambers County has collected over $20 million gross.

“When we take out all the agencies some of it goes to, it gets us down to around $16.1 million,” Abney said. “When I send the abstract to the state. it had better balance out. If not, I am personally responsible for it. That’s the way I look at it.”

Abney considers her staff one of the best in any tax office anywhere.

“When you come to our office, you will meet very experienced people,” she said. “I don’t put myself on a pedestal by any means. I know that the job we do is a team effort. It takes a total team effort to do the job well.”

Every employee knows there are three things they can be dismissed for: (1) disrespecting someone, (2) failing to do the job they have been assigned and (3) stealing.

“I hope my staff stays with me,” Abney said. “I would like to run for office at least once more.”

Property in Chambers County was reappraised in 2018 and is set to be reappraised again in 2022. Millage rates are decided by the voters. There was a millage rate increase approved for EAMC-Lanier Hospital in May 2013. It was approved for a 10-year period and will go to the voters again in 2023. A similar vote approved funding for Chambers County Library.

Abney said she has never seen herself as a politician.

“I am a public servant,” she said. “I try the best I can to do my job well.”

Abney and her husband live in the Penton community. They have three children and two grandchildren.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Chambers County Library begins pre-registration for summer programs

LCS recognizes retiring staff members

John Soules H.R. Manager Janet McMillan speaks to Valley Kiwanis

Gov Ivey appoints Valerie Gray to Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

Chambers County Library begins pre-registration for summer programs

News

LCS recognizes retiring staff members

News

John Soules H.R. Manager Janet McMillan speaks to Valley Kiwanis

News

Gov Ivey appoints Valerie Gray to Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees

News

Revenue Commissioner Beth Abney speaks to Valley Lions

News

City of Lanett showcases newly built dump truck

News

CCSD announces new principals at Valley High School and Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary

News

Chambers County Commission approves sales and use tax holiday in July

News

More questions than answers as citizens address the Chambers County Commission on recent drilling

News

Man arrested after 2.5 pounds of THC recovered in traffic stop

News

Valley Farmers Market has good variety in first day

News

Sheriff’s Rodeo celebrates 25 years

BREAKING NEWS

Body recovered from West Point Lake

News

Officer involved shooting in Dadeville

News

Busby continues work on countywide broadband

News

Vote to stop Beulah quarry to take place on Tuesday

News

Gov Ivey announces COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility to be expanded in Alabama to include Individuals age 12 and older, effective immediately

News

LaFayette council discusses Park and Rec department, future projects

News

Valley council hears second reading on rezoning ordinance

News

Spire updates LaFayette council on project

News

Crim speaks about being a resource officer

News

WellStar West Georgia president concerned about vaccination rate

News

Lanett Police investigating Tuesday shooting

News

Council approves infrastructure bond

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: