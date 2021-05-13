Valley council hears second reading on rezoning ordinance

VALLEY — At its Monday meeting, the Valley City Council held a second reading and unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone property in the Rehobeth Heights neighborhood. With the action, the zoning will be changing from R-5 to R-3. The affected land includes a large amount of undeveloped property between Huguley and Cusseta roads, bounded on the west by Fairfax Bypass.

Also included are two parcels of developed property on the northeast side of Huguley Road.

The zoning change will allow for the construction of single-family homes on smaller lots. The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) in recent years has built some new homes on smaller lots off Harmon Street, an R-3 area that borders the newly rezoned land.

The new zoning will not permit manufactured homes. A trailer park that had once been in the neighborhood had been the subject of many complaints and police being called to the area.

A new junk vehicle ordinance that was approved by the council earlier this year went into effect on Monday. This new ordinance empowers a city inspector to tag any vehicle in the city that’s in violation of the ordinance. The owner then has five days to remove it on their own. The city can then come and dispose of it.

