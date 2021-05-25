expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Valley man dies in fatal wreck in Valley

By Staff Reports

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

This morning at approximately 9:20 A.M. officers of the Valley Police Department, along with East Alabama Fire and EMS, were called to the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of 64th Boulevard and 65th Street. On arrival, officers found that a 2002 Honda Accord had run into and under the trailer of a 2013 International Semi.

The driver of the Honda, Jamario Shontez Wilkerson,29 of Valley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that the semi was turning north onto 64th Boulevard from 65th Street. Wilkerson, who was traveling north on 64th Boulevard in the inside lane, struck the trailer of the semi as it was making its turn.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Valley man dies in fatal wreck in Valley

Beulah softball loses in state tournament

Fuller wraps up book tour in Chambers County

Springwood graduates 37 seniors

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

Valley man dies in fatal wreck in Valley

News

Fuller wraps up book tour in Chambers County

News

Springwood graduates 37 seniors

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Rusty Hassell – Point University

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Lauren Langley – Chambers County

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Kristen Pike Nelson

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Kendall Andrews – Valley City Council

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: John Lanier – Springwood School

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Taylor-Lee Stokes – Chambers County District Attorney’s Office

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Jacob Geiger – East Alabama Fire District

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Richard Casner – Lanett Police Department

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Dillon NesSmith – Chambers Academy

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Dante Wade – Clockwork Training

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Meghan Duke – West Point Development Authority

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Cierra Horne – Springwood School

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Bella Mitchell – Lanett City Schools

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Asim Hicks – Lanett Police Department

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Alex Jay – Lanett City Schools

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Devon Mackey – LaFayette High School Basketball

News

20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Adam Hunter – Valley High School

News

Vehicle accident claims the life of a Lanett woman

News

Chambers Academy graduates 52nd senior class

News

VHS senior Stanfield finishes as No. 2 student

News

Lacy claims Valley No. 1 student for 2021

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: