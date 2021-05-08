expand
May 9, 2021

West Point approves Hyundai MOU

By Ed Pugh

Published 11:06 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

During the Thursday meeting of the West Point City Council, Councilman Joseph Downs made a motion to enter into a business meeting to vote on the Hyundai TRANSYS Seating Systems Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

With this being the only item on the agenda for the May 10 meeting, the council voted to enter into the business meeting early and vote on the MOU.

The 2021 series bond included in the MOU between the West Point Development Authority and Hyundai TRANSYS Systems is not to exceed $9.5 million dollars and the project will create 129 new jobs in West Point.

The motion was unamiously approved, with DeeDee Williams abstaining due to her affiliation with Hyundai TRANSYS.

