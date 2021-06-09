Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates officer involved shooting in Columbus

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 4 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a black BMW 545i going 93 mph in a 70 mph speed zone, southbound on I-185 near mile marker 46. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Kevin Christopher Caldwell, age 33, of Sharpsburg, Georgia.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-185 into Harris County. During the pursuit, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle but was unsuccessful. At some point, a GSP Trooper and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer joined in the pursuit.

The pursuit continued on I-185 into Columbus, Muscogee County, Georgia, where Caldwell got off at exit 6, Macon Road. After exiting, at the base of the exit ramp, Caldwell collided with a blue Toyota Corolla, then came to a rest in the eastbound lanes of Macon Road.

It was at this time that Caldwell shot at officers with a handgun and a GSP trooper returned fire, striking Caldwell multiple times. Caldwell was transported to a hospital in Columbus where he was pronounced dead.

There were no officers injured during this shooting incident. The driver of the Toyota Corolla involved in the collision was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This is the 38th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

