June 26, 2021

Mr. KenTravious Moon

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

Mr. KenTravious Moon, 22, of Dadeville, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. 

Public viewing will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

Mr. Moon is survived by his mother, Aleshia (Derrico) Ponds, Dadeville; father, Kenneth (Katrena) Moon, Homewood; grandfathers, Billy Moon, Glen Head, New York; grandmother, Earison Davis, Dadeville; one sister, Azziyah Brooks, Dadeville; three brothers, Ahmad Varner, Christopher (Keneshia) Jones and Kenneth Moon, Jr., all of Alexander City; five aunts, Veronica (Robert) Lykes, Fairfield, Angela (Edward) Lindsey, Alexander City, Jennifer Moon, Mobile, Tilena Moon, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and Porscha Moon, Roanoke, Virginia; two uncles, Josh Davis and Jamie Davis, both of Dadeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

