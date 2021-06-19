expand
June 20, 2021

Ms. Lula Myrtis Reed

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 am Saturday, June 19, 2021

Ms. Lula Myrtis Reed, 93, of Lanett, departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 21, 1927, to the late Collis and Alice Linson Reed in Chambers County.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Ethel (LeRoy) Mae Carr, Lanett and Dorothy Ann Carlisle, Valley; a son, Charlie (Martha) Carlisle, of Valley; a sister, Annie Laura Reed, of Lanett; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home Chapel from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett at noon EST with Rev. Leonard Autry officiating.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.

Ms. Lula Myrtis Reed

