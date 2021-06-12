Pepper named 3A COY, four players selected to All-State teams

Chambers Academy and Beulah finished just short of a state championship appearance, as the Rebels finished as the No. 3 team in AISA 2A, while Beulah finished as the No. 4 team in 3A this past season.

Both teams were represented on their respective Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Softball All-State teams, as three Bobcats and two Rebels were named to the respective teams.

After leading his team to their first state tournament appearance as a fastpitch program, Beulah head softball coach Stan Pepper was named the 3A Coach of the Year. The Bobcats finished their season 26-17 and faced four of the top five 3A teams in their playoff run.

“I’m honored beyond words to have the team recognized like that,” Pepper said. “If it wasn’t for my assistant coaches and my girls … I’m just getting accolades for all the hard work they put in. I’m really honored and blessed by the Good Lord to be in this position. If it wasn’t for the administration, Dr. Cincrystal Poythress and Adam Johnson, I wouldn’t be in this situation. I’m just honored and kind of in shock to be in this situation. I’m honored beyond words to represent Beulah High School and my girls.”

Beulah was also represented by junior Katie Morris and sophomore Brandy Phillips, both of whom finished as second teamers.

Morris threw 163 ⅓ innings this past season, finishing with a 1.84 ERA. She struck out 271 batters this season.

Phillips finished the season hitting .544 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles and seven triples. She also knocked in 49 runs.

Chambers Academy was represented by junior Chloe Mitcham and freshman Mckayla Foster, both of which were selected to the AISA First Team.

2Foster finished the season hitting .477 with 11 doubles and five home runs. She also knocked in 38 runs.

Mitcham, who also played in the AISA All-Star game, finished the season hitting .348 with two home runs and five doubles, knocking in 29 runs. In the circle, she threw 140 ⅓ innings, striking out 153 batters and finishing with a 1.69 ERA.

Below is the full list for 3A and AISA:

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

P: Lily Boswell, Plainview, So.

P: Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

P: Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian, Sr.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Danville, Fr.

C: Sarah Williams, Prattville Christian, So.

IF: Elaine Puckett, Plainview, Sr.

IF: Tessa Word, Plainview, Jr.

IF: Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Jr.

IF: Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy, So.

OF: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Jr.

OF: Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, So.

OF: Jersee Carter, Prattville Christian, Jr.

DH: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Jr.

DH: Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy, Jr.

UT: Alanna Aiken, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.

UT: Brilee Miller, Elkmont, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

P: Tori Taylor, Mobile Christian, So.

P: Braya Hodges, Opp, Fr.

P: Kennath Beth Lacy, Winfield, 8th

P: Katie Morris,

Beulah, Jr.

C: Ansleigh Smith, Houston Academy, Fr.

IF: Grace Epperson, Piedmont, Sr.

IF: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, Sr.

IF: Brandy Phillips, Beulah, So.

IF: Bailey Harris, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

OF: Macy Baxter, Mobile Christian, Sr.

OF: Riley Sweeney, Prattville Christian, Sr.

OF: Halle Brown, Plainview, Sr.

DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Fr.

DH: Sophia Wills, Collinsville, So.

UT: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Fr.

UT: Mattie Havas, Houston Academy, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Cieara Baker, Slocomb, Fr.

C: Reese Franklin, Piedmont, Sr.

C: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Fr.

IF: Isabella Studdard, Reeltown, Jr.

IF: Anna Kate Crumpton, Winfield, Sr.

OF: Hailey Hanners, Glencoe, So.

OF: Amaya Womack, Opp, Fr.

DH: Karlee Kimbrough, Colbert Heights, Sr.

DH: Linda Hill, Trinity, Sr.

UT: Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr.

UT: Kennedy Burnette, Childersburg, So.

UT: Zoe Veres, Dadeville, Sr.

Player of the Year

Tessa Word, Plainview

Pitcher of the Year

Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian

Hitter of the Year

Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy

Coach of the Year

Stan Pepper, Beulah

AISA

FIRST TEAM

P: Chloe Mitcham, Chambers Academy, Jr.

P: Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep, Jr.

P: Ariana Pinder, Glenwood, Jr.

P: Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy, So.

C: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, So.

IF: Hailey Hamrick, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

IF: Mckayla Foster, Chambers Academy, Fr.

IF: Gaddy Utsey, Patrician, Jr.

IF: Trinity Wilkerson, Southern Academy, Jr.

OF: Faith Wheat, Edgewood, Sr.

OF: Amity White, Pike Liberal Arts, So.

OF: Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Sr.

DH: Erin Babineaux, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

DH: Devyn DeBardlebaden, Macon-East, Sr.

UT: Abby Henderson, Crenshaw Christian, So.

UT: Taylor McKinney, Macon-East, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

P: Gabbie Causey, Abbeville Christian, So.

P: Laura Willingham, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

P: Lily Jones, Jackson Academy, So.

P: Grace Lucas, South Choctaw Academy, Sr.

C: Alexis Coker, Hooper, Jr.

IF: Lauren Coaker, Jackson Academy, So.

IF: Jayden Green, Lakeside, So.

IF: Sidney Lee, Lee-Scott, Sr.

IF: Morgan Bundy, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.

OF: Jordan Barnes, Autauga Academy, Sr.

OF: Sydney Colburn, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

OF: Simone Gillispie, Glenwood, So.

DH: Cassidy Van Winkle, Clarke Prep, Sr.

DH: Haylee Brown, Edgewood, Sr.

UT: Asia Brown, Hooper, Sr.

UT: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Harleigh Anderson, Edgewood, Sr.

C: LeahBeth Stewart, Southern Academy, Jr.

IF: Bri Short, Bessemer Academy, Sr.

IF: Emma Kate Williams, South Choctaw Academy, Jr.

OF: Emmaline Hartzog, Abbeville Christian, 8th

DH: Hannah Buchan, Lakeside, So.

DH: Olivia Shadburn, Monroe Academy, Sr.

UT: Emma Price, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.

UT: Ava Farmer, Autauga Academy, 8th

Player of the year

Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy

Pitcher of the year

Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy

Hitter of the year

Taylor McKinney, Macon-East

Coach of the year

Mitchell Turberville, Monroe Academy

