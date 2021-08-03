CFCP taking applications for small house residents

LANETT — The Auburn University Building Science Department has finished one small house for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP) and is getting close to having a second one finished.

“We are so excited about this,” CFCP Executive Director Kim Roberts told The Valley Times-News. “We are planning to locate them side by side not far from the Plant City Baptist Church in Lanett. They will be ideal places to live for a single person or a couple. They aren’t very big (an estimated 280 square feet) but are fully furnished. We should have them here in 45 days.”

Applications are now being accepted for anyone interested in living in such a home. They are available at the ReUse Store on Gilmer Avenue in Lanett.

“Both houses will be small but extremely nice,” Roberts added. “Both will be fully furnished with heating and air, a washer and dryer, a really nice kitchen area and a loft area with a queen-size bed.”

The CFCP expects to have a very busy period late this summer and in the fall. Work starts Monday on some much-needed home improvements for former Auburn school resource officer Michael “Officer Robo” Robinson.

“We will be building a new bathroom with a roll-in shower and a master bedroom,” Roberts said.

Officer Robo was a very popular school resource officer in Lee County but was recently felled by a series of strokes. He is in good spirits despite not being able to get around like he once did. The bedroom in the Robinson’s present home is upstairs.

Robinson and his wife are very much in need of a ground-floor bedroom and a bathroom with a roll-in shower.

During the week of Oct. 4-8, the CFCP will be building two new homes on Higgins Street in West Point. The Stuck family from Pennsylvania will be traveling to lead the construction.

