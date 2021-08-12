Free Slice of Watermelon Day to take place Friday

VALLEY — The annual Free Slice of Watermelon Day will be taking place at Valley Farmers Market on Friday. It had been originally scheduled for the following Friday but was moved up due to the way this year’s watermelon crop is coming in.

Walter Pulliam of LaFayette and Matthew Steele of Steele Farm in Shorter, will be providing the watermelons. Cold lemonade will also be available.

It’s been a good season thus far at the local farmer’s market. There are anywhere from six to eight east Alabama farmers bringing their produce to the pavilion every week. The fresh fruit and vegetables include everything from peaches to tomatoes, beans, corn and squash to okra, potatoes and pepper.

The market will remain open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays as long as the farmers have produce to sell. There’s usually a fall market just before Thanksgiving when turnip greens, collards and kale are coming in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

