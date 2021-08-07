Golf themed license plate coming to Alabama

BY: DENNIS PALMER – Selma Times-Journal

The Alabama Golf Association launched the first and only golf themed license plate earlier this month to raise money to directly support the Alabama Golf Foundation’s junior golf initiatives.

In order for the “Driving Fore The Game” plates to be available in 2022, the AGA needs a minimum of 1,000 pre-commitments over the next year. The cost is $50 annually, including an additional $5 admin fee on top of the annual license plate fees. The $5 fee will be distributed to the Alabama Department of Revenue, while the $50 will directly support the Alabama Golf Foundation. Those interested in pre-registering for the unique license plates can visit www.alabamagolf.org or call 205-803-6524.

Funds from the sale of the license plates will be used to support AGA’s junior golf programs, including Youth on Course Alabama [YOC], where children can pay an annual fee of $25 and have access to more than 1,400 public golf courses in the United States and Canada. YOC Alabama members also receive one complimentary Robert Trent Jones Trail Card, complimentary membership in the AGA that includes a GHIN Handicap Index, exclusive AGA discounts and more. The funds will also be used to establish a male scholarship program to mirror the AGA women’s scholarship program.

Andy Priest, who has been executive director of the Alabama Golf Association since 2015, spearheaded the development of the license plate program as a way to have an impact beyond the course.

“The Alabama Golf Association is proud to serve the state through its fundraising arm, the Alabama Golf Foundation,” Priest said. “This license plate has the power to create and establish greater scholarship opportunity, unlock affordable access to rounds of golf for youth, and more. I’m proud to see this long-time goal on its way to becoming a reality. Now, we just need 1,000 people to join us in our mission to impact lives and grow the game.”

Audrey Ferguson, who recently joined AGA as its director of media, marketing and communications said the process to get the fundraising project to this point was arduous.

“Andy approached me with the idea and it’s something they’d been working on for a while,” Ferguson said. “It wasn’t until this year we had a design in place we liked. I did the work with the legislative oversight committee to get the design approved and bring something to life as a gift for those who love the game and to grow the game. It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to have had it approved by the legislative oversight committee to bring to Alabama their first and only golf themed license plate.”

The Alabama Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit educational organization founded in 1915 whose mission is to serve and promote amateur golf in Alabama. AGA membership consists of over 115 member clubs represented by over 21,000 individuals. A Board of Directors consisting of Alabama golfers who wish to serve the game and the association through service governs the activities and services of the Alabama Golf Association.

