Kia Georgia reopens direct hiring process for all hourly production positions

Kia, Georgia, Inc. recently announced that its plant has re-opened its online application process for the first time since completing a third wave of hiring at the West Point automotive facility in 2011, according to a Kia Georgia press release. This is the first-time hourly production positions have been available for direct hires since then.

“The Kia Georgia team has become synonymous with success since we launched the Sorento in November 2009,” said Chris Miller, Kia Georgia’s chief administrative officer. “We are excited to have this opportunity to add to a team that has set new standards for safety, quality and efficiency. This is an amazing time to join the Kia team with the recent launch of Plan S and the initiatives that will follow this dramatic brand shift during the next decade.”

Anyone wishing to apply for a position at Kia Georgia should visit www.kiageorgia.com/employment and click the “Hourly Production Positions” link.

Kia Georgia is home to the award-winning and top-selling Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV and K5 mid-size sedan. To date, Kia Georgia has produced almost 3.5 million vehicles and continues to provide some of the best benefits in the region, according to the press release.

“Our pay, medical coverage, 401K matching program and paid holidays are just a piece of the tremendous benefits package offered when working for Kia Georgia,” Miller said. “I encourage anyone to visit the employment section of www.kiageorgia.com to find out more.”

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009.

