expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2021

New Guthrie’s in Lanett nears completion

By Wayne Clark

Published 12:15 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021

LANETT — The new Guthrie’s restaurant in Lanett is nearing completion and could be open for business in early September. Chris Busby of the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) staff updated the Lanett City Council on this at Monday’s meeting. He said that rainy weather between now and then could slow down the pace of work, but things look good for an opening within the next few weeks.

The new franchise is owned by Chris Clark and Brian Pefter. It’s expected to employ between 25 and 30 people.

Guthrie’s has 36 restaurants in six states – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. The first Guthrie’s restaurant opened in Haleyville, Alabama in 1965.

It was founded by Jasper, Alabama native and Auburn University graduate Hal Guthrie. Its first chicken-fingers-only restaurant was established in Auburn in 1982, and the business is headquartered there today. Guthrie’s is widely considered to have pioneered the chicken-fingers-only business model.

A key to Guthrie’s success is its dipping sauce.

It’s a unique mixture of mayonnaise, ketchup, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and black pepper. It tastes great with those fresh chicken fingers.

Busby told Mayor Kyle McCoy and members of the city council that private plane owners are eager to discuss acquiring hangar space at the Lanett airport.

The mayor said he had just received the airport’s master plan from Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood and would be discussing airport-related issues with council members at an upcoming work session.

McCoy is hoping that the greatly enlarged airport will be classified as a regional airport by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

New Guthrie’s in Lanett nears completion

Lanett High School Class of 1970 presents check for field house rebuild

Chambers County Agricultural Arena to host rodeo, barrel horse racing

Oak Bowery VFD chief named firefighter of the year

News

New Guthrie’s in Lanett nears completion

News

Lanett High School Class of 1970 presents check for field house rebuild

News

Chambers County Agricultural Arena to host rodeo, barrel horse racing

News

Oak Bowery VFD chief named firefighter of the year

News

Valley native scores big in bass fishing tournament

News

New device helps people with cerebral palsy roller skate

News

Crowder talks life as a Scoutmaster

News

County sees increase in sales tax collection

News

Chambley discusses special election

News

Girls Ranch presented with donation of $71,675

News

Lanett City Council considers ethics training for city employees

News

Lions Club District Governor visits Valley Lions Club

News

Valley Police looks to fill positions

News

LaFayette Fire and EMS receives federal grant to purchase new equipment

News

Recent Census data brings positive news to Chambers County

News

Valley Pharmacy offers boosters to immunocompromised

News

Alabama Scenic River Trail installs campsites along the river

News

Three TCSS schools shutting down on Thursday and Friday as COVID-19 cases rise

News

Cash from the back to school bash presented at Lanett Council meeting

News

AmWaste introduces new trucks for trash removal

News

200 new Razzy Bailey recordings to be released

News

Muscadine Bloodline headlines benefit concert at The Oaks in LaFayette

News

EAMC-Lanier Administrator Greg Nichols talks COVID-19 at Lanett City Council meeting

News

West Point Development Authority partners with Goodwill for job fair

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: