August 21, 2021

OUR VIEW: Get out and vote in special election

By Ed Pugh

Published 10:17 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

If you have not heard already, at the end of the month there will be a special election to vote on the continuation of the school tax rate.

The ballot will consist of one question with two answer options; FOR proposed taxation or AGAINST proposed taxation, voters will select one answer. The question on the ballot will read: “Shall the governing body of Chambers County, Alabama, be authorized to levy annually, for a period of twenty-five (25) successive years, commencing with the levy for the tax year that will begin on October 1, 2021 (for which tax year taxes will become due and payable on October 1, 2022), for public school purposes in said county, a special property tax at the rate of sixteen cents on each one hundred dollars (equal to 1.6 mills on each dollar) of the assessed value of the taxable property in said county, which special tax shall be in renewal and continuation of the special tax at the same rate and for the same purpose that is now being levied in the said county?”

Both school system superintendents Jennifer Boyd at Lanett City Schools and Casey Chambley with Chambers County School District agree this school tax is imperative to the future of our school systems. Boyd has been on the record saying that this revenue accounts for roughly 21% of the district’s budget.

Chambley likewise speaks to the necessity this revenue brings to the CCSD. “Revenue for us is vital. And having the revenue to run our school system, and to run it efficiently, and to do it within buildings that our children deserve to be in is expensive,” Chambley told the Chambers County Commission during a recent discussion on the special election.

Special elections outside of a general or even municipal elections produce very low turnouts and that is disappointing.

It would be extremely disheartening if this tax did not pass because less than 10% of the voting population turns out on Aug. 31.

So, we encourage you to get out and vote.

