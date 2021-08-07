Roadwork begins on County Road 75

In a press release, Chambers County Engineer Josh Harvill said construction began last week on County Road 75, approximately 5 miles south of LaFayette.

The project has been on the County’s Transportation Plan which can be found at https://www.chamberscountyal.gov/departments/highway-department/chambers-county-transportation-plan.

Harvill said funding was made available through Rebuild Alabama, which was passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2019.

“The Chambers County Highway Department has completed all of the work up to this point which included prepping the road through reconstruction,” Harvill said. “The reconstruction process will ultimately provide a new riding surface for the residents of CR 75. Charles E. Watts Inc. will apply the surface material later this summer at an estimated cost of $85,000, completely funded through Rebuild Alabama.”

The road is closed to through traffic. Only local traffic, including emergency responders, are permitted and are advised to use caution while traveling through the project limits.

Construction signs will remain until all items of the project have been completed.

