Areas of West Point Lake to close for Army training exercise

Several areas at West Point Lake will be closed to public access on Oct. 1 while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers West Point Project hosts a training exercise for the U.S. Army’s 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment from Fort Benning, according to a news release from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

To ensure safety and security for soldiers engaged in this training exercise, the following locations will be closed to public access on Oct. 1: The road crossing the West Point Dam, Anderson Park, the Powerhouse road, and the lower portion of West Point Lake from the dam, north, to river channel buoys nine and 10.

Additionally, the boat ramp area of Anderson Park will be closed on Sept. 30 in preparation for the exercise.

Soldiers will be stationed at the entrances to closed locations, while law enforcement agencies will provide security at the water-landing zone via patrol boats.

Commuters who use the West Point Dam roadway to cross between Georgia and Alabama will be required to use alternate routes, as the dam roadway will be closed all day. Access to the lower portion of West Point Lake will be restricted during this training exercise. West Point Lake was chosen as a training site for this one-day exercise as it provides a large area for safe landing in the water and adequate land-based areas for staging purposes. For more information, call the West Point Project Office at (706) 645-2937.

