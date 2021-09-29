Psalm 91: 1 – 2: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust.’”

Barbara Joyce Combs Ballard was the third child of the late Mary Catherine Adams Combs Browne and Robert James Combs of LaGrange.

Joyce was married 64 years to Robert Lee (Bob) Ballard (d 11-22-2020). She is survived by their children, Caroline McAllister Ballard Leake (Graydon Boyd Leake, III), Robert Lee Ballard, Jr. (Beth Middleton Ballard), and Evans Combs Ballard (Kelly Key Ballard).

She is also survived by grandchildren, Graydon Boyd Leake IV, Alexander Ballard Leake, Kevin Gregory Ballard, Alison Wise Durm (Nicholas Patrick Durm), Laura Katherine Ballard and great-grandchildren Robertson J. Durm, William Ballard Durm and Judah Thomas Durm.

Joyce is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Combs Lambert (Terry Lambert)) and by her brother, Julian Combs Whitten (Sue Smith Whitten).

She is predeceased by sisters Frances Combs Newton and Corile Combs James and brothers Kincheon Varner Combs and Robert Floyd Combs.

Joyce grew up in Fairfax. She was a graduate of Auburn University and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Joyce was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in York, South Carolina. After cremation, there will be a memorial service at Good Shepherd, Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 437, York, South Carolina 29745 and to the Lake Wylie Library, 185 Blucher Circle, Lake Wylie, South Carolina 29710.

H. M. Patterson and Son Funeral Directors, Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, Georgia

