Celebrating Constitution Day: Students learn important history

LAFAYETTE – Students in the Chambers County School District participated in the annual observance of Constitution Day on Friday with various activities and events. It was on September 17, 1787, that delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the United States Constitution, the world’s longest surviving written charter of government.

At Lafayette Lanier Elementary, students read a book about the Constitution, completed a Readworks assignment entitled “We the People,” and worked on a Constitution Day WebQuest.

The student body at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary drafted and signed their own Constitution pledging to “learn and have fun, follow the rules, and show Tribe Pride.”

The document also insured the freedom to “love learning, love coming to school, and love making lots of friends,” while including a promise to “make our parents, our school, and our teachers proud.”

According to a press release from the Chambers County School District, social studies students at J. P. Powell Middle School covered a variety of topics on American values that included respecting the flag and liberty, justice, and freedom, as well as the importance of decision making and how the lives and opinions of everyone is important. In addition, students used an interactive iCivics assignment entitled “Race to Ratify” to celebrate Constitution Day.

The local observance was designed to raise civic awareness among school students by reviewing and celebrating the blessings and freedoms our founding fathers secured for us. Since its ratification in 1788, the Constitution has been amended 27 times, and the first ten amendments constitute the Bill of Rights.

