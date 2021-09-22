Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest report for Sept. 22

Latasha Yvonne Boyd. 41, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended

Robert Alexander Leatherwood, 25, of Valley, AL was arrested for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

David Lawrence Spicer, 41, of Valley, AL was arrested for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Samantha Sims, 31, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Child Support

Terry Lee Evans, 65, of Lanett, Al was arrested for Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

