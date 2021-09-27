Douglas Ronald Rowe was born in Lanett on May 8, 1940, to Hugh Jack Rowe and Alice Smith Rowe.

He passed away at his home in Lanett on Sept. 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Doug was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

On June 9, 1951, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses and served as an elder in the local congregation for most of his adult life.

Doug attended grammar school in Lanett, graduated from Lanett High School in 1958 and attended Southern Union State Community College.

He is remembered by many people for his 25-year career as a photographer for the Valley Times-News.

He began working at the age of 16 at WRLD, then worked at Rich’s Department Store in Atlanta before returning to Lanett. He retired from West Point Home as assistant manager of industrial engineering, Lanett Mill.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Manheim Rowe; his son, Michael (Sandra) Rowe; granddaughter, Katie (Ezequiel) Del Carmen; grandson, Brent (Candace) Rowe; sisters-in-law Beth (Brad) Tinney and Carole Warcop; niece Kandy (Stephen) Parciasepe; nephew Chase Tinney; niece Brandi (Justin) Camp; a special aunt, Ethel Smith; several cousins; several great-nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Rebekah Manheim and his brother-in-law, Gary Warcop.

A memorial service will be conducted via Zoom on Oct. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT, with Jeff Smith officiating.

For information to view the service, please contact the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chattahoochee Hospice.

Please visit his memorial tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Ron, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

