September 28, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Sept. 28

By Staff Reports

Published 6:58 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Vandal Ross, age 49 of Lanett, Al was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nakisha Renae Huguley, age 42 of Valley, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Traffic)

Frances Cornelies Huguley, age 52 of Lanett, Al was charged with Public Intoxication

Cameron Jerome Johnson, age 31 of Five Points, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)

Donnie Brooks, age 28 of Lafayette, Al was charged with Failure to Appear (Possession of Marijuana 2nd)

