Burglary 3rd , Theft 2nd reported in the 1000 Blk S 9th St.

Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 3800 Blk 27th St SW.

Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle reported in the 400 Blk N Gilmer Ave.

Domestic Violence 3rd reported in the 1100 Blk N 18th St.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook