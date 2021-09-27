expand
September 28, 2021

Lanett incident reports for Sept. 28

By Staff Reports

Published 6:57 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 2600 block of 28th Ave Sw

Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of S Gilmer Ave

Burglary 3rd was reported in the 300 block of S 13th Ave

Theft of Property 4th was reported in the 700 block of N 14th Ct

Criminal Trespass 2nd was reported in the 400 block of S 4th Ave

Criminal Trespass 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 400 block of S 8th Ave

Robbery 2nd was reported in the 4200 block of 28th St Sw

