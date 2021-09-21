Mr. William H. Gore, Sr., age 72, of Beulah passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Mr. Gore was born on Jan. 8, 1949, in West Point to the late Herbert Gore and Augusta Dutton Gore. He was also preceded in death by a son Christopher Gore and brothers Huey Gore and Randall Gore.

He worked in the textile mills at a young age and later was a mechanic at the Holiday Exxon in Lanett. After his retirement, he worked with his son William in his business.

Family was very important to Mr. Gore. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a kind and caring heart and would help anyone who was in need.

He enjoyed deep sea fishing, freshwater fishing, and going to the casinos.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. EDT until 8 p.m. EDT.

He is survived by his children, Patricia Mann and husband, David, of Salem, William H. Gore, Jr. of Valley; grandchildren, David M. Mann, Shyanne Mann, and Kayla Cowart; great grandchild, Serenity Rose Worthy, and his second great-grandchild expected in January, Brynleigh Rayne Worthy; brothers, Tommy Gore and his wife, Sarah, of Lanett, and Bobby Gore of Hogansville; sister, Brenda Taylor of Valley.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Mr. Gore, or to light a remembrance candle in his memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

