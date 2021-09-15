Mrs. Martha Sanders, 79 of Ridge Grove, AL died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Sanders was born in LaFayette May 21, 1942, to the late James Edward Gunter and the late Gladys Platt Gunter. She was a member of the Center Baptist Church in Ridge Grove, she was the bookkeeper for Sanders Logging and the Queen of Ridge Grove.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Center Baptist Church with burial at the church cemetery with the Rev. Farron Golden and the Rev.Jimmy Allen officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Vinson Sanders of Ridge Grove, AL; four children: Stephanie (Keith) Meigs of Daviston, AL, Robert (Aleida) Sanders of LaFayette, Buck (Tina) Sanders of Ridge Grove, AL, and Stacy Popwell of Ridge Grove, AL; seven grandchildren: Tiffany Pitchford, Lance Meigs, Jake Sanders, Britten Stephens, Tyler Popwell, Sawyer Sanders, and Samantha Popwell; seven great grandchildren: Jana Sanders, Braden Swinford, Jadon Pitchford, Hunter Meigs, Clara Ann Pitchford, Presley Sanders and Wilder Sanders; nieces and nephews and brother E.W. Gunter of LaFayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Austin Sanders.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, AL.

