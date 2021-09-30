expand
October 1, 2021

Mrs. Ruby Buchanan

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

Mrs. Ruby Buchanan, 79 of Camp Hill, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. CDT at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, Rev. Henry Cooper, pastor, Rev. G.H. Pulliam officiating.

Public visitation for Mrs. Buchanan will be on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette.

Mrs. Buchanan leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 50 years, Luther Buchanan; a faithful and dedicated son, Reginald Buchanan; two beloved granddaughters, Trana J. Buchanan and Karrington P. Buchanan; one brother, Arthur Rowell (Katherine); a special niece, Angela “Pumpkin” Calloway (Ricky); a special nephew, James M. Rowell; a close cousin, Mary Reeder; a special “Ms. Lady,” Ms. Keshia Montgomery; sweetie girls, Kayla Gray and Kuja Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

