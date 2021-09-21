Mrs. Wanda Owens-Brown, 66 of Montgomery passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 11 a.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating, Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens as the eulogist.

Mrs. Owens-Brown is survived by one son, Undrier Lamar Billingslea; her mother, Mary F. Owens-Lyerly, eight grandchildren: DaVante Nelson, Zemirah Billingslea, DeAundre Billingslea, Ciara Billingslea, Elijah Anderson, Miles Nguyen, Joshua Beasley and William Evereste, two great-grandchildren: Anova Mickens and Lyric Billingslea, one brother, Rev. Dr. Melvin Owens (Deborah), one sister, Hope A. Haynes, a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

